India Inc's ECB, FCCB fundraising intent falls to $7.05 bn in September

Indian companies, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), filed proposals with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise $7.05 billion through external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) in September, lower than $8.13 billion in August, according to RBI data.

Of the total, $6.71 billion worth of proposals were under the general permission route, while $336.94 million was under the special permission route, the data showed.

Among the prominent companies that filed their intent in September was Vodafone Idea, which plans to raise $150 million from a financial institution in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) for 10 years for local sourcing of capital goods. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation plans to raise $500 million from a resident financial institution's branch outside India for five years for general corporate purposes.