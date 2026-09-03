India, Iran not discussing trade deal, says Rubio on Modi-Pezeshkian meet

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday said he did not think India and Iran were talking of a trade deal, and many countries around the world talk to the regime in Tehran.

Rubio's remarks came during an interview on The Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox News Radio in response to a question on the meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek.

"Well, I don't think there's a trade deal between India and Iran. Obviously, there are countries all develop their own foreign policy, and many countries around the world talk to the Iranian regime," Rubio said in response to a remark by Kilmeade that Modi and Pezeshkian appeared to set up a trade deal.