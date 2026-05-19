India is trying to secure fertiliser supplies from 28 countries: Chouhan

Amid supply disruptions triggered by the West Asia crisis, India is facing difficulties in procuring fertilisers from the global market, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday. He urged states and farmers to adopt organic farming and drought-resistant crops to protect soil health and tackle emerging climate challenges.

“I have no hesitation in admitting that fertilisers are not easily available in the international market. The Government of India is trying hard to procure fertilisers from wherever they are available for our farmers,” he told mediapersons on the sidelines of the Eastern Zonal Agriculture Conference here.

The Union minister said India can procure fertilisers from 28 countries and the Centre is maintaining constant engagement with all these nations to secure supplies. The global supply situation has become challenging due to geopolitical tensions and disruptions arising from the conflict in West Asia.

“Although we have sufficient stock for the upcoming kharif season, farmers have been requested to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers and adopt organic farming. They should try natural farming in at least a portion of their land. States must also ensure that subsidised fertilisers are not diverted to any other sector or misused during the ongoing shortage,” he said. To shield farmers from rising fertiliser costs and maintain supplies during the summer-sowing season, Chouhan said the Union Cabinet had already approved ₹41,534 crore towards nutrient-based fertiliser subsidy. This will ensure the supply of subsidised urea at ₹266 per bag and DAP at ₹1,350 per bag to farmers, he said.

Chouhan said the Centre would introduce two new legislations — a new Pesticides Act and a new Seeds Act — during the next session of Parliament to strengthen the regulation of agricultural inputs and curb the circulation of fake pesticides and spurious seeds. Addressing the Eastern Zonal Agriculture Conference, Chouhan said counterfeit pesticides and spurious seeds were severely affecting crop yields and causing substantial losses to farmers across several states. “The proposed legislations are being framed with an emphasis on quality control, stronger monitoring mechanisms, stricter penalties against offenders, and improved accountability in the supply chain. Feedback on both legislations from states is being collected,” he said.

Once enacted, he said, the new Pesticides Act and Seeds Act would require strict enforcement by state governments to safeguard farmers’ interests and ensure quality agricultural inputs reach cultivators. Expressing concern over forecasts of El Niño conditions this year, the minister warned that agriculture could face stress due to the possibility of deficient rainfall during the middle phase of the crop season. “In such a situation, farmers should be advised to cultivate crops that are less vulnerable to rainfall fluctuations,” he said, advocating the cultivation of drought-resistant and climate-resilient crops. Highlighting the need for a long-term transformation in the farm sector, the Union minister called for greater emphasis on integrated farming systems and crop diversification. “Dependence on traditional monocropping patterns is no longer sustainable in the face of climate variability, declining soil health, and changing market conditions. Integrated farming, combining agriculture with allied sectors such as dairy, fisheries, horticulture, and livestock, could help farmers secure multiple sources of income and reduce risks arising from crop failure,” he said.

Chouhan described ‘Farmer ID’ as an effective mechanism for delivering benefits to farmers in a simple, transparent, and faster manner. Urging states to ensure that every farmer has an ID at the earliest, he said Farmer ID would help consolidate land, family, and other details of farmers on a single platform, thereby reducing delays and difficulties in accessing loans, fertilisers, and government scheme benefits. The Union minister also announced that the Centre would launch a nationwide “Save the Farm Campaign” from June 1 to June 15 to spread awareness among farmers about modern agricultural technologies, sustainable farming practices, and government welfare schemes.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the state is working extensively on pulses production, edible oil self-reliance, crop diversification, and expansion of cultivation. He also pointed out that with the rise in paddy production and procurement, challenges related to storage, evacuation, and marketing have also emerged, making it essential to simultaneously strengthen value addition, management, and market systems. Terming millets a “superfood”, Majhi said these crops require less water and fewer fertilisers, making them especially beneficial for tribal regions. He also stressed the importance of organic farming, conservation of traditional crop varieties, biodiversity revival, and greater focus by agricultural scientists on these areas.