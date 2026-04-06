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India issues tender to buy 2.5 mn tonnes of urea as Iran war hits supply

India regularly imports urea through global tenders to meet local demand

fertilisers, urea
Sowing for the new crop, especially rice, corn and soybeans, is set to begin in a couple of months | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 1:11 PM IST
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By Pratik Parija and Hallie Gu
 
India, the world’s largest urea importer, is seeking to buy about 2.5 million tons of the key crop nutrient ahead of the monsoon sowing season as the Middle East conflict disrupts domestic production, tightening availability.  
 
Indian Potash Ltd., which buys urea for the government, issued a tender on Saturday to import 1.5 million tons of urea through the country’s west coast, and the remaining volumes to come via the east coast, according to a tender document posted on the company’s website. The shipments should leave the load port by June 14. 
 
India regularly imports urea through global tenders to meet local demand. Sowing for the new crop, especially rice, corn and soybeans, is set to begin in a couple of months. 
 
The South Asian nation’s urea production relies heavily on natural gas, much of which is imported from the Middle East and used to make ammonia, a key input. However, a shortage of LNG due to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz forced some producers in South Asia to shut plants last month. Indian authorities are in talks with major producers and exporters of nitrogen-based and phosphatic fertilizers to secure direct supplies.
 
The deadline for the offers is April 15, and they must remain valid through April 23, the company said.
 
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Topics :UreaFertilizerspotash fertilisersFertiliserFertilizer stocks

First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 1:11 PM IST

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