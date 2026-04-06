India issues tender to buy 2.5 mn tonnes of urea as Iran war hits supply

By Pratik Parija and Hallie Gu

India, the world’s largest urea importer, is seeking to buy about 2.5 million tons of the key crop nutrient ahead of the monsoon sowing season as the Middle East conflict disrupts domestic production, tightening availability.

Indian Potash Ltd., which buys urea for the government, issued a tender on Saturday to import 1.5 million tons of urea through the country’s west coast, and the remaining volumes to come via the east coast, according to a tender document posted on the company’s website. The shipments should leave the load port by June 14.

India regularly imports urea through global tenders to meet local demand. Sowing for the new crop, especially rice, corn and soybeans, is set to begin in a couple of months.