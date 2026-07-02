India, Japan to partner on strategic petroleum reserves, energy transport

India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) and Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) on Thursday agreed to cooperate in a host of areas, including the development of a strategic petroleum reserve ecosystem and joint investments across the maritime energy transport value chain.

The agreements were the outcome of a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae. The two leaders expressed their intention to work together as major energy-consuming countries in Asia to strengthen energy resilience in light of the current geopolitical situation.

"The two sides reaffirmed the importance of sharing their respective knowledge and experience and, where appropriate, promoting concrete cooperation related to stockpiling systems and reserve mechanisms for crude oil and petroleum products," the MoPNG said.

The cooperation will focus on mechanisms related to national stockpiling systems and reserves, including industry stockpiles, coordination regarding arrangements with producing countries, and emergency response and market stabilisation. The two sides also reaffirmed the importance of cooperation to address shared challenges of energy availability and affordability through supply assurance, enhancing resilience, and creating mechanisms to mitigate volatility. This includes exploring commercial engagements for investments in the upstream sector in third countries. "The two sides reaffirmed the importance of resilient and efficient maritime transport of oil and gas as a critical pillar of energy security for both countries. The two sides also concurred in exploring collaborative opportunities, including joint investments, across the maritime energy transport value chain," the ministry said.