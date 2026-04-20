India, Korea push shipbuilding ties, aim $50 billion trade, rework FTA

With both Seoul and New Delhi navigating uncertainty caused by recent international developments, including the conflict in West Asia, India and South Korea on Monday committed to nearly doubling bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030. This will involve renegotiating their existing trade agreement, and both sides also resolved to deepen cooperation in strategic industries, especially shipbuilding.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, along with a high-level delegation comprising ministers, senior officials, and business leaders, arrived in New Delhi for a three-day visit on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the South Korean President held delegation-level talks on Monday and also attended a working lunch with business leaders from both sides.

The two sides announced a list of 25 outcomes. They will increase cooperation in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, critical minerals, defence, supply-chain resilience, and civil nuclear energy, particularly the development of small modular reactors, as well as next-generation batteries. India is also keen to enhance steel exports to South Korea, and a steel dialogue has been set up. In defence, India is looking at imports as well as joint production of anti-aircraft guns, missile systems, and other hardware. A South Korea–India defence accelerator has been set up to support defence startups. At a joint press conference with the South Korean President, Modi said, “To facilitate the entry of Korean companies, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs), into India, we will establish a Korean Industrial Township.” He added, “Within the next year, we will upgrade the India–Korea trade agreement.”

The two leaders also alluded to the conflict in West Asia in their remarks to the media. “In this era of uncertainty, South Korea and India can become optimal, all-encompassing cooperation partners to promote mutual growth and innovation,” Lee said. Modi added, “In this period of global tensions, India and Korea together convey a message of peace and stability,” observing that their shared efforts would contribute to a peaceful, progressive, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. South Korea is a world leader in shipbuilding. India, particularly in the context of its recent efforts at export and import diversification, especially of fertilisers and oil, has launched an ambitious plan to expand its shipbuilding capabilities. Indian officials said South Korea possesses advanced shipbuilding technology, while India offers scale, including for the manufacture of next-generation vessels.

Among the agreements signed was one under which HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, with capital from India’s Maritime Development Fund, will develop a large greenfield shipyard in southern India. The focus will be on upgrading existing shipyards, improving block fabrication facilities, and setting up a new dry dock to construct large and specialised vessels. India is also seeking South Korean support for skill training in shipbuilding, to be provided by the Korea International Cooperation Agency. Cooperation will also extend to port infrastructure development, knowledge sharing, worker training, and financing. India is keen to renegotiate the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), signed in 2010, to address the unfavourable trade balance. Bilateral trade has grown from $14 billion at the time of signing to $27 billion, with India’s imports from South Korea at around $18.5 billion. India expects that an upgraded CEPA, or CEPA 2.0, will address non-tariff barriers, boost services exports, and rebalance trade flows. Officials said it is likely to be signed during the Prime Minister’s next visit to South Korea.

On investments, Indian officials said large corporations such as Samsung led the first phase of South Korean investments in India. The second phase, as discussed by the two delegations, is expected to be driven by Korean SMEs. The South Korean President expressed surprise during the talks that only 700 Korean companies are present in India, suggesting the number could be 10x higher. The South Korean delegation flagged several SME-specific issues that need to be addressed to facilitate greater investment. Both sides expect SMEs to drive the next phase, helping achieve the $50 billion trade target by 2030. The two sides agreed to establish an Industrial Cooperation Committee, to be chaired by their respective industry ministers, to address investment and trade issues. Agreements were also signed on cooperation in SMEs, critical technologies, and the steel supply chain. India and South Korea also launched a financial forum to facilitate capital flows, along with the India-Korea Digital Bridge.