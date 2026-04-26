India leans on US for LPG amid few alternatives to replace Gulf supplies

India has struggled to replace disrupted Gulf supplies, sourcing only marginal volumes from alternative markets. Shipments stood at 10,000 tonnes from Argentina and 13,000 tonnes from Chile in April so far.

Experts say that without a de-escalation in West Asia and re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz, replacing lost Gulf volumes in the near term would remain highly challenging.

“Historically, India has depended on the Middle Eastern Gulf for nearly 90 per cent of its LPG imports. Shifting to alternative suppliers is not something that can happen quickly. In the current context, where the market is already tight due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, any attempt to source LPG from elsewhere is likely to drive prices even higher, due to elevated freight & market economics,” said Younes Azzouzi, petrochemicals manager at Kpler.