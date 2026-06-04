India may overtake China in share of global GDP in PPP terms by 2060

Under the report’s benchmark scenario, poorer regions will continue to grow faster than advanced economies for much of the century, gradually narrowing global income gaps. The authors argued that convergence is driven by a combination of technology diffusion, higher investment in education and health care, and redistribution mechanisms that allow lower-income countries to sustain productivity growth without breaching climate limits.

The scenario also assumed a sharp reduction in global wealth concentration. Under the model, the share of global wealth held by the top 0.001 per cent — broadly corresponding to today’s billionaire class — falls from 6.4 per cent in 2025 to 0.05 per cent by 2100. The wealth share of the bottom 50 per cent rises from 2 per cent to 30 per cent, while that of the top 10 per cent declines from 76 per cent to 25 per cent. The report links these outcomes to a framework of progressive taxation and redistribution designed to support climate, education and health care spending and reduce inequalities within and across countries.