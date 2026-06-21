India may seek sunset clause in US trade pact amid tariff concerns

The provision ensures a mandatory review of the pact before its expiry and allows the EU to reassess its tariff concessions in light of future US trade policies, creating an unusual precedent in trade agreements that typically remain in force indefinitely.

“It is only logical that other trade partners of the US, including India, demand similar provisions in their deals. The matter may come up for discussion during the visit of the United States Trade Representative (Jamieson Greer) starting Tuesday,” the person aware of India’s negotiating position said, requesting anonymity. An email query sent to the commerce ministry remained unansw­ered till the time of going to the press.