India must review green finance norms to fund nuclear energy: NITI member

India must urgently review its green finance frameworks and invest in developing a robust nuclear workforce to achieve its ambitious target of 100 GW nuclear capacity by 2047, Abhay Karandikar, Member, NITI Aayog, said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Bharat Electricity 2026 event here, Karandikar said policy reforms and capacity building are critical to unlocking private and global investment in the nuclear sector.

Karandikar said India’s sovereign green bond, RBI green deposit, and Sebi green debt securities frameworks currently exclude nuclear energy, and called for their review to enable nuclear access to green finance, echoing global shifts by institutions like the World Bank and ADB.

He also highlighted the urgent need for specialised nuclear education and skills, adding that NITI Aayog has set up a committee to chart a roadmap for capacity building across all levels, as strong talent is essential for sustainable sectoral growth. Speaking at the same event, Nivruti Rai, MD & CEO, Invest India, said the country's data centre capacity alone is projected to grow from 1.7 gigawatt (GW) today to 10 GW by 2032, an increase of more than five times, outpacing global trends. "With 725,000 tons of green hydrogen tendered and new digital and industrial loads coming online, nuclear power will be vital for stable, reliable supply. Achieving our 100 GW nuclear ambition by 2047 will require a strong push for indigenisation to reduce costs by 30 percent, and closing technology gaps in areas like uranium enrichment and small modular reactors," she said.