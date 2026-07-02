India must revisit stance on ecom moratorium at WTO after MC14: Report

India should revisit its position on the World Trade Organization's (WTO) moratorium on e-commerce and take a more proactive role in shaping global digital trade rules, according to a study by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER). The gains from growing digital exports now outweigh concerns over potential tariff revenue losses for India. The recommendation comes three months after WTO members failed to renew the 27-year-old moratorium at the 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14) in Yaoundé, Cameroon, causing it to lapse for the first time since its introduction in 1998. At MC14 in Cameroon, India did not oppose extending the moratorium and, in a shift from its earlier stance, supported an extension till 2030, subject to it being aligned with discussions on non-violation complaints under the WTO's Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS). However, negotiations on the moratorium eventually collapsed as WTO members could not resolve differences over the duration of the extension and unrelated issues, particularly agriculture.

“India’s position on the WTO e-commerce moratorium may require reassessment in light of structural changes in global trade and India’s own evolving trade profile. While the moratorium reduces tariff policy flexibility at the multilateral level, the practical policy space available to India may narrow over time as the country negotiates a growing number of FTAs incorporating digital trade provisions and lower tariff commitments,” the think tank said in its policy brief titled WTO & E-commerce Moratorium: India’s Options Post MC14. The report said that against the backdrop of India liberalising and key markets such as the US becoming more protectionist, it has become even more important to secure access to these markets through the moratorium. “In this context, India could also evaluate the costs and benefits of joining the ECA (e-commerce agreement), which is likely to become the main forum for the development of rules on digital trade, but more industry interactions and stakeholders’ consultations are needed to firm up India’s position,” it added.

The lapse of the multilateral moratorium has increased the risk of fragmentation in global digital trade. Following the failure at MC14, groups of WTO members, including the US, the UK, Japan and Singapore, announced interim arrangements under which they would continue not to levy duties on electronic transmissions among themselves. India was the world's fourth-largest exporter of digitally delivered services (DDS) in 2025, with exports estimated at $328 billion, and has maintained a consistent trade surplus in the segment since 2005. "As India's digital economy expands and its DDS exports become increasingly competitive, securing the gains from predictable and frictionless digital trade flows has become a key policy objective," the report said.

According to ICRIER, India should support Brazil's proposal to establish a permanent Committee on Digital Trade within the WTO to replace the now-defunct Work Programme on Electronic Commerce. Such a forum can provide a multilateral platform to negotiate unresolved issues, including the definition and scope of electronic transmissions, taxation principles, artificial intelligence (AI), and other emerging digital technologies. Just days before MC14 began, Brazil had submitted a formal proposal to create a permanent Committee on Digital Trade under the WTO's General Council. “A possible option would be for India to consult some key trading partners, including the EU, the US and Brazil, on a possible package that includes a four-year extension of the moratorium and the setting up of a Permanent Committee on Digital Trade,” the report suggested.

India should evaluate the costs and benefits of joining the plurilateral WTO e-Commerce Agreement, which is likely to become the main forum for the development of rules on digital trade and is expected to come into force by mid-2027 once enough members ratify it. “But more industry interactions and stakeholders’ consultations are needed to firm up India’s position,” the report said. The report also argued that customs duties are no longer the most effective way to tax digital trade. Domestic taxation mechanisms such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST), along with ongoing discussions on digital taxation at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), are better alternatives than border tariffs for digitally delivered services.