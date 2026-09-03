India-New Zealand free-trade agreement likely to take effect next month
The New Zealand deal comes as India accelerates negotiations with several trading partners to expand market access for its exporters and strengthen supply chainsKrity Ambey
The New Zealand deal comes as India accelerates negotiations with several trading partners to expand market access for its exporters and strengthen supply chainsKrity Ambey
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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 11:56 PM IST