India-New Zealand free-trade agreement likely to take effect next month

India, meanwhile, has committed to lowering tariffs on around 95 per cent of imports from New Zealand. India exported goods worth $567 million to New Zealand in FY26 and recorded a trade deficit of $23 million.

India and the US are likely to hold bilateral trade discussions on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers' meeting scheduled for September 30-October 1 in Wisconsin, the official said. Additional secretary at commerce ministry Darpan Jain, who is also India's chief negotiator for the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA), is also likely to visit the US for chief negotiator-level engagements on sidelines of G20, the official added. However, the discussions are unlikely to yield any substantial outcome, the official added. “Bilateral talks at multilateral events often deliver solid results.”