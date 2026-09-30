India, New Zealand FTA to boost agri, processed food exports: Trade body

The free trade agreement between India and New Zealand, which will come into force from October 20, will give a major boost to domestic farm products and processed food sectors, trade promotion body TPCI said on Wednesday.

The Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) said that under the pact, tariffs on processed foods, spices, seasonings, confectionery, bakery goods, packaged cereals, sauces, fruit juices, and processed vegetables will drop from up to 5 percent to zero on Day One of the implementation of the agreement.

"By securing immediate 100 per cent zero-duty access across all product lines, Indian exporters, particularly in food processing, textiles, and light engineering, gain an unparalleled competitive edge in Oceania," TPCI Chairman Mohit Singla said.