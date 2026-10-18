India-New Zealand FTA to boost New Delhi's trade diversification strategy

India’s free trade agreement (FTA) with New Zealand, which is set to come into force on Tuesday, is expected to unlock new opportunities as well as give a boost to India’s trade diversification strategy, a key priority for the government amid geopolitical uncertainties. This is also India’s second trade deal in the Oceania region after Australia.

The total annual bilateral trade between India and New Zealand has so far been rather marginal at around $1.2 billion. However, tariff concessions under the trade deal are expected to significantly expand and diversify the trade basket as the two sides aim to double bilateral trade by 2030.

India and New Zealand launched negotiations for the trade pact in March 2025 and concluded talks in December 2025, making it one of New Delhi’s fastest-negotiated trade deals. Both nations signed the agreement in April this year, which offers duty-free access to all tariff lines and covers 100 per cent of India’s export value to the Oceania nation. Under the agreement, Wellington has offered zero-duty access from day one to sectors such as pharmaceuticals, marine products, textiles, chemicals, leather and footwear, gems and jewellery, and electronic goods. New Zealand has also committed to tariff elimination on engineering goods, plastic articles and farm products.

The tariff concessions are expected to support India’s annual exports to New Zealand, which have recorded a decline in the last two consecutive financial years. India’s shipments to New Zealand were also down nearly 3 per cent year-on-year to $192.53 million in April-July, according to the latest country-wise data available with the Department of Commerce. An investment commitment of $20 billion by New Zealand over 15 years is also an important feature of the trade deal. New Delhi has offered duty concessions on 70 per cent of tariff lines that cover 95 per cent of New Zealand’s export value to India, while keeping sensitive domestic industries outside the ambit of tariff liberalisation. Products such as gems and jewellery, copper articles, dairy products, vegetables, sugar and artificial honey are on the exclusion list.

India has offered conditional concessions on Manuka honey, wine, kiwi and milk albumins under tariff-rate quotas (TRQs). The Ministry of Finance on Saturday published the first batch of tariff concessions for goods from New Zealand under the FTA, which includes preferential rates for products including wine, Manuka honey, kiwi and sheep meat. The respective duties will be effective from Tuesday. According to the notification, qualifying consignments of kiwi priced at or above $2.50 per kg face a basic customs duty (BCD) of 15 per cent, tied strictly to proper product classification and compliance criteria. The government has allocated a TRQ quantity of 200 metric tonnes for milk albumin at a reduced in-quota duty rate of 10 per cent.