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India-New Zealand trade pact to come into force on Oct 20: Piyush Goyal

The two countries had on April 27 signed the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to boost two-way commerce in goods and services and promote investments

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 2:02 PM IST
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The India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement will come into force on October 20, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

The two countries had on April 27 signed the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to boost two-way commerce in goods and services and promote investments.

The agreement will come into force on Dussehra, which is on Oct 20, Goyal said.

The FTA provides duty-free access for 100 per cent of India's exports to New Zealand.

Currently, New Zealand maintains peak tariffs of up to 10 per cent on key Indian goods, including ceramics, carpets, automobiles, and auto components.

New Zealand has committed to invest $20 billion over 15 years in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :India New Zealand FTANew ZealandTrade dealsTrade deal

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 2:02 PM IST

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