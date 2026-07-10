The government on Friday notified the mechanism to avail concessional tariff benefits on the import of passenger cars and goods vehicles from the UK under the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which will come into effect on Wednesday.
 
The agreement adopts a phased approach through tariff-rate quotas (TRQs) over a 15-year period, while deliberately protecting India's domestic electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing ecosystem. As per the deal, India will reduce import duties on automotive imports from about 110 per cent to 10 per cent, with quotas on both sides.
 
Industry sources said the agreement is unlikely to cause immediate disruption to India's premium vehicle market, while the country's burgeoning domestic EV manufacturing ecosystem is well protected. It is also believed that competitive dynamics will emerge gradually in the luxury segment. As tariffs progressively decline towards 10 per cent over the first five years, UK imports could become increasingly competitive with locally assembled luxury models from manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi. This is expected to benefit companies such as Jaguar Land Rover.