The government on Friday notified the mechanism to avail concessional tariff benefits on the import of passenger cars and goods vehicles from the UK under the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which will come into effect on Wednesday. The agreement adopts a phased approach through tariff-rate quotas (TRQs) over a 15-year period, while deliberately protecting India's domestic electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing ecosystem. As per the deal, India will reduce import duties on automotive imports from about 110 per cent to 10 per cent, with quotas on both sides. Industry sources said the agreement is unlikely to cause immediate disruption to India's premium vehicle market, while the country's burgeoning domestic EV manufacturing ecosystem is well protected. It is also believed that competitive dynamics will emerge gradually in the luxury segment. As tariffs progressively decline towards 10 per cent over the first five years, UK imports could become increasingly competitive with locally assembled luxury models from manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi. This is expected to benefit companies such as Jaguar Land Rover.

According to Ravi Bhatia, president of JATO Dynamics, an automotive intelligence firm, the most strategically significant outcome is the opportunity created for Indian exports. From the sixth year, India-manufactured electric, hybrid and hydrogen-powered vehicles priced between GBP 20,000 and GBP 80,000 will receive duty-free access to the UK market. The export quota will expand progressively to 88,000 vehicles by the 15th year, creating a meaningful long-term opportunity for Indian manufacturers seeking to strengthen their global presence. "The initial quota of 20,000 vehicles in Year 1 represents less than 0.5 per cent of India's annual passenger vehicle market. While the immediate commercial impact is limited, the agreement establishes an important precedent for calibrated market access under a comprehensive free trade agreement, balancing trade liberalisation with domestic industry protection," said Bhatia.

Tariff reductions are phased rather than immediate. For large-engine vehicles, duties reduce from 110 per cent to 30 per cent in the first year, before reaching 10 per cent by the fifth year. Mid-range vehicles see duties fall from 66 per cent to 50 per cent, also declining to 10 per cent over the same period. "Import quotas expand from 20,000 vehicles initially to 37,000 by the fifth year, with cumulative access of 378,000 vehicles over 15 years. Importantly, preferential tariffs apply only to vehicles that satisfy the Rules of Origin and are manufactured in the UK, excluding models produced in other countries," he added.

In a public notice, the commerce ministry's Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) laid down the procedure for administering tariff-rate quotas (TRQs) on vehicle imports from the UK. The notification details the annual quota volumes, applicable in-quota customs duty rates and the process for obtaining quota certificates. The agreement clearly reflects India's strategic commitment to developing its EV industry. Electric, hybrid and hydrogen-powered vehicles receive no tariff concessions during the first five years. From the sixth year, limited concessions are introduced only for higher-priced vehicles: models priced between GBP 40,000 and GBP 80,000 receive a 50 per cent duty within a quota of 400 units, while vehicles above GBP 80,000 receive a 40 per cent duty within a quota of 4,000 units, with both categories reaching 10 per cent duty by the 10th year. Vehicles priced below GBP 40,000 remain permanently excluded from concessions, preserving protection for India's mass-market EV manufacturers.

"The application window for submission of TRQ applications, for each calendar year, will be intimated through a separate Public Notice from time to time," the notice said. "Only Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), dealers/channel partners duly authorised by the OEMs of vehicles originating in the UK shall be eligible to apply for the TRQ," it added. To claim the concessional tariff from the customs department, importers must furnish a valid Certificate of Origin issued by the UK authorities as well as a valid TRQ certificate issued by the DGFT. According to the notice, the quota certificates will remain valid for 12 months from the date of issuance and will not be transferable. "If the total TRQ quantities applied for exceed the total number of vehicles that may be imported under the relevant TRQ, the TRQ quantities shall be allocated among all eligible applicants in proportion to the quantity that each eligible applicant has requested," the notice said.