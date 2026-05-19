India notifies standards for petrol blends with up to 30% ethanol

India has notified fuel standards for petrol blended with up to 30 per cent ethanol, marking another step in the government’s push towards higher ethanol use in transport fuels as it looks to cut crude oil imports and expand the biofuels ecosystem.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) notified specifications for E22, E25, E27 and E30 fuel blends, according to a Gazette notification published last week. The standards cover “admixture of anhydrous ethanol and motor gasoline for usage in the positive ignition engine-powered vehicles”.

The step comes as the government prepares for the next phase of its ethanol-blending programme beyond E20, after advancing the target of 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol from 2030 to 2025-26.

ALSO READ: OMCs raise petrol, diesel price by 90 paise per litre, 2nd hike in a week In recent months, the Centre has also begun evaluating the feasibility of higher blends such as E85, while assessing whether India’s fuel retail and automobile ecosystem is ready for a wider transition. Industry executives had earlier told Business Standard that scaling up higher ethanol blends would require oil marketing companies to invest in dedicated storage tanks, separate dispensing infrastructure and supply-chain adjustments at fuel stations. Automobile manufacturers, meanwhile, are developing flex-fuel vehicles that can operate on multiple ethanol blends, with several companies already testing or showcasing compatible models in the domestic market.