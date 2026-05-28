India-Oman CEPA set to unlock new export opportunities from June 1

India’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with Oman, which is likely to come into force on Monday, is expected to not only unlock export opportunities worth nearly double India’s current outbound shipments to Oman, but also help Indian goods access the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region while bypassing the conflict-sensitive Strait of Hormuz chokepoint.

India’s exports to Oman have remained largely stagnant at around $4 billion since FY23. However, tariff concessions under the CEPA are expected to significantly expand and diversify the export basket, nearly half of which comprises energy products at present.

India and Oman launched negotiations for the trade pact in 2023. Both sides signed the CEPA in December, which offers duty-free access to 98 per cent of tariff lines, covering 99 per cent of India’s export value to the Gulf nation.