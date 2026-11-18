The country's exports recorded a 16.6 per cent increase in April-September this fiscal and India is on track to hit the USD one trillion exports target in 2026-27, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Wednesday.

Talking in a session organised by the industry chamber FICCI, the secretary said despite global uncertainties on the trade front, India is doing well.

"We are on track to hit USD 1 trillion exports (of goods and services) this year," Agrawal said.

Last fiscal, India had touched an all-time high of USD 863 billion.

He said that in uncertain times, India has an advantage as a "trusted" trading partner. PTI JD BAL BAL