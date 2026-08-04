India's fuel exports to fire on all cylinders on capacity addition

Indian exports of petroleum products, which climbed to a 10-month high in July on a rebound in European purchases, are set to rise substantially next year as the country adds more than 32 million tonnes, or 646,000 barrels per day, of refining capacity.

The annual capacity addition, the highest in decades, comes as the world faces a severe shortage of petroleum products such as diesel, jet fuel and gasoline, pushing refinery and export margins higher, according to government, company and ship-tracking data and interviews with senior industry officials.

Petroleum product exports fetched $12.7 billion from sales of 11.3 million tonnes during April-June, equivalent to 10 per cent of India’s total gross exports. This compared with $9.1 billion from sales of 15 million tonnes a year earlier, reflecting the strength in product prices, according to oil ministry data.

A strong performance in overseas fuel sales helps contain India’s widening trade deficit and support a depreciating currency. Given uncertainty in the geopolitical environment and weather conditions, tight supplies of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel are expected to persist in 2027, offering a ready market for Indian fuels, analysts said. “While crude supply remains an important source of market risk, the real constraint today is responsive refining capacity,” said Kpler’s lead India analyst Sumit Ritolia. “The world is short of refining capacity because of outages in Russia, bottlenecks to shipments from the Middle East and sharp cuts in fuel exports by Chinese refineries,” Ritolia added.

The additions, led by state-run refiner Indian Oil and other public sector oil companies, would boost India’s installed capacity to 290 million tonnes, or 5.8 million barrels per day, during the December 2026-March 2027 period. Throughput, or production of petroleum products, could rise to as much as 310 million tonnes because India’s nameplate refining capacity is typically lower than actual production levels, senior refining officials said. Most of the upcoming capacity would go towards meeting domestic demand of around 242 million tonnes, which is expected to grow 3-4 per cent annually. However, it would also free up capacity at private sector refiners, led by Reliance Industries, for higher-margin exports, the officials said.

The current tightness in diesel and gasoline supplies, coupled with high freight rates, has resulted in elevated product cracks. Profits from processing crude oil into diesel or jet fuel are currently at around $60 per barrel, close to record levels, the officials said. “Gains in August diesel cracks have been frankly extraordinary: The spread has practically doubled, while the crack has gained over $10 a barrel,” said James Noel Boeswick, head of commodities at UK-based commodity analytics firm Sparta, in his latest note. The August crack has continued to strengthen, reflecting mounting pressure on global diesel stocks and supply amid military escalation in the Middle East, Russian refinery outages, doubts over Chinese product exports and persistently low US inventories, he added.

Fuel sales The supply tightness and near-record product cracks were also reflected in a surge in India’s fuel exports in July. Overall exports of premium clean products — diesel, jet fuel and gasoline — from India surged to 1.37 million barrels per day last month, the highest since September 2025, according to Kpler trade data accessed by Business Standard. The jump followed a rebound in Indian shipments to Europe, led by Reliance. Exports of diesel, jet fuel and gasoline to Europe reached 229,000 barrels per day, the highest since November 2025. “American swing barrels are finding better clearing outlets in Brazil,” Boeswick said. “Every cargo drawn into Latin America, competing against the hole left by Russia’s diesel export ban, is one fewer available to relieve Europe.”