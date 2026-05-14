India plans to invest over $20 billion in offshore data acquisition: Puri

India intends to invest over $20 billion in offshore data acquisition to boost domestic oil and gas production under the government’s Samudra Manthan programme, said Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), on Thursday.

The government plans heavy investments in seismic data acquisition to find major discoveries in India’s sedimentary basins, said Puri. “Since data is very crucial for the forward journey of the energy sector, massive thrust is now being laid on ‘ROCKS’ in the form of heavy investments,” he said in a post on X.

Business Standard had reported that the government is planning to allocate funds for collection of seismic data in unexplored deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas blocks, as the West Asia crisis exposed India’s heavy dependence on energy imports, with the exercise to be led by the upstream regulator Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH).

Puri said the state-run upstream companies have invested over $0.5 billion in seismic data acquisition in the last eight years despite financial challenges, drilling 6,500 wells. He added that as production from India’s existing natural reservoirs is depleting, more such reservoirs need to be discovered to boost the country’s energy quest and achieve energy self-sufficiency. India’s import dependence for meeting domestic energy requirements continues to rise, driven by increasing energy demand and stagnant domestic production. India’s crude oil production fell for the eleventh consecutive year in 2025-26 (FY26), while natural gas output declined for the second straight year, primarily due to natural decline from oilfields and a lack of major new discoveries. In FY26, India’s import dependence stood at 89 per cent for crude oil and 51 per cent for natural gas, official data showed.