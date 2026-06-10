India pushes labour mobility, skill-recognition pacts at Geneva conference

India discussed expanding legal migration pathways for skilled workers and forging mutual recognition of qualifications with several advanced economies, including France, the UK and US, South Korea, and Canada, during the 114th Session of the International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva, the Ministry of Labour & Employment said on Wednesday.

Separately, countries including Angola, Mauritius, and Nepal explored cooperation with India on skill development, employment services, and labour administration. The ministry said India shared its experience with digital labour platforms and workforce registration systems, signalling growing interest in leveraging Indian labour market infrastructure.

According to the ministry, talks with developed economies focused on labour mobility, recognition of skills and qualifications, social protection, and employment generation. The engagements come amid growing demand for skilled workers in several advanced economies facing labour shortages and demographic challenges.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with Nepal’s Minister for Youth, Labour and Employment Ramjee Yadav, India’s Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje discussed cooperation in skill development, labour mobility, and the use of digital technology in labour administration. Nepal expressed interest in India’s digital labour platforms, while both sides explored ways to strengthen collaboration on workforce development and employment-related services. “Both ministers discussed enhancing cooperation in the areas of skill development, labour mobility, and sharing digital technology. The discussion reaffirmed the shared commitment to enhancing opportunities and welfare for workers in both countries and further deepening the longstanding and fraternal ties,” the ministry said in a statement.

During talks with Mauritius Labour and Industrial Relations Minister Muhammad Reza Cassam Uteem, India discussed cooperation in the labour and employment sector, including the use of digital public infrastructure. Mauritius expressed interest in India’s digital platforms for labour and employment services, while India offered technical support and expertise for developing similar systems, the ministry said. Angola expressed interest in India’s experience in worker registration, employment services, and job-skill matching systems, the ministry said. Alongside worker mobility and skills, some discussions focused on labour market administration and employment services. Angola, for instance, explored India’s experience with worker registration and job-matching systems.