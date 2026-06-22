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India pushing for preferential market access in US trade deal: Piyush Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said negotiations on the US trade deal are taking longer than expected due to a 50% tariff on Indian goods, while India continues to seek preferential market access

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo:PTI)
Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 1:28 PM IST
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India's ​trade minister Piyush ​Goyal said on ‌Monday that the trade deal with the United States is taking a little longer to sign ‌due to the 50 per cent tariff that was imposed on goods from the country.

India aims to ​gain preferential access through the ‌trade pact with ​the ‌U.S., Goyal said while speaking ‌at a media conclave ‌in New ​Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Piyush GoyalIndia US Trade DealUS tariffsTrump tariffsUS India relations

First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 1:28 PM IST

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