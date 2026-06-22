India pushing for preferential market access in US trade deal: Piyush Goyal

India's trade minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday that the trade deal with the United States is taking a little longer to sign due to the 50 per cent tariff that was imposed on goods from the country.
India aims to gain preferential access through the trade pact with the U.S., Goyal said while speaking at a media conclave in New Delhi.
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