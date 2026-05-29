India raises Russian crude oil and US gas imports in May, shows data

Imports of LPG—primarily used as cooking gas—increased in May from the previous month, although they fell by more than 50 per cent compared to pre-conflict levels, as traffic through the Strait of Hormuz continues to be chocked. LPG imports increased 11 per cent M-o-M in May to 1.08 million tonnes, largely driven by shipments from the US, which accounted for more than half of the total imports. The US emerged as India’s largest LPG supplier in May, exporting 0.57 million tonnes, followed by Iran and the UAE at 0.14 million tonnes and 0.11 million tonnes, respectively. LPG supplies were limited from traditional suppliers such as the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.