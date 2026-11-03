India ranks 32nd among 34 Asia-Pacific economies in women managers: ILO

“The gap exists for two major reasons. Firstly, there is greater stereotyping about what women can or cannot do, because of which they may not be considered for managerial positions. Secondly, household responsibilities force women to withdraw from such positions themselves," said Neetha N, professor at the Centre for Women’s Development Studies (CWDS), adding that the stereotyping problem needs strong state intervention, with more representation of women in bureaucratic cadres, especially at the top levels and not just the lower rungs.