India receives first Iranian crude oil shipment after seven years

Amid heightened tensions in West Asia disrupting global shipping and energy supplies and a fresh threat by Donald Trump over a possible blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, India on Monday received its first shipment of Iranian crude oil after a gap of nearly seven years.

Two supertankers — MT Jaya and MT Felicity, each carrying around two million barrels of crude — anchored off the Indian coast, one near Paradip port in Odisha and the other near Sikka port in Gujarat, signalling a cautious resumption of oil trade between New Delhi and Tehran after the waiver of US sanctions in March.

Paradip port officials said MT Jaya, a Curacao-flagged very large crude carrier (VLCC) with 2,77,321 tonnes of Iranian crude from Kharg Island, Iran, was secured to single point mooring (SPM-1) at about 3.18 pm. “The consignee of the shipment is the Paradip refinery of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL),” they told Business Standard. Both the vessels had embarked on their journey towards India after the Trump administration on March 20 issued a 30-day sanctions waiver for the purchase of Iranian oil at sea to ease energy supply pressure. Officials from IOCL confirmed that a tanker has arrived at Paradip, making it the first Iranian crude shipment to reach India since 2019. The crude will undergo preliminary quality checks, including density, sulphur content and impurity levels, before being routed into designated storage tanks.

“The supertanker anchored offshore will be connected to the SPM system for offloading the crude and it will take 48–60 hours to completely discharge. The crude will then be distributed through IOCL’s extensive pipeline network to feed its five refineries, including the one at Paradip, Haldia, Barauni, and Bongaigaon,” an official told Business Standard. Similarly, the Iran-flagged MT Felicity has moored near Sikka with over 2.7 lakh tonnes of crude, possibly for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). Although BPCL and RIL could not be contacted for confirmation whether the crude was for their refineries, it is learnt that Sikka acts as a key port for both the companies for handling cargoes.