India records $7.1 bn current account surplus in Q4 FY26: RBI data

India reported a current account surplus of $7.1 billion, or 0.7 per cent of GDP, in the January-March quarter of 2025-26, according to the Reserve Bank data released on Monday.

The surplus stood at $13.7 billion, or 1.4 per cent of GDP, in the fourth quarter of 2024-25.

However, for the entire fiscal year, the current account deficit stood at $25.2 billion, or 0.6 per cent of GDP, compared to $22.9 billion, or 0.6 per cent of GDP, during 2024-25.

"Net services receipts increased to $60.4 billion in Q4 2025-26 from $53.3 billion a year ago," according to RBI's data on Developments in India's Balance of Payments during the Fourth Quarter (January-March) of 2025-26.