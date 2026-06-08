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India records $7.1 bn current account surplus in Q4 FY26: RBI data

The surplus stood at $13.7 billion, or 1.4 per cent of GDP, in the fourth quarter of 2024-25

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Reserve Bank of India (File photo)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 6:23 PM IST
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India reported a current account surplus of $7.1 billion, or 0.7 per cent of GDP, in the January-March quarter of 2025-26, according to the Reserve Bank data released on Monday.

The surplus stood at $13.7 billion, or 1.4 per cent of GDP, in the fourth quarter of 2024-25.

However, for the entire fiscal year, the current account deficit stood at $25.2 billion, or 0.6 per cent of GDP, compared to $22.9 billion, or 0.6 per cent of GDP, during 2024-25.

"Net services receipts increased to $60.4 billion in Q4 2025-26 from $53.3 billion a year ago," according to RBI's data on Developments in India's Balance of Payments during the Fourth Quarter (January-March) of 2025-26.

Services exports increased on a year-on-year basis in major categories, such as computer services and other business services.

On the other hand, the merchandise trade deficit at $83.4 billion in Q4 2025-26 was higher than $59.3 billion in Q4 2024-25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIsurplus cash

First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 6:23 PM IST

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