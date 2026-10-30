India remains growth engine; Super El Nino impact yet to materialise: IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday said the impact of weather events such as the Super El Nino was yet to materialise for India, which remains the engine of growth for the world economy.

The IMF listed lower crop yields, increased food price inflation and its impact on the purchasing power of households in India due to the Super El Nino.

"So these are risks that we see that India faces, but right now those risks have not materialised," IMF Communications Director Julie Kozack told a press conference here.

She said the IMF will reassess India's growth projections in the January World Economic Outlook update after the risks posed by the weather event materialise.