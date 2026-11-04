India drops FY26 emission targets for refiners, textiles amid war woes

Controlling industrial emissions is important because they are the fastest-growing part of the overall emissions pie, accounting for around 30 per cent of the country’s emissions, according to reports by climate experts.
India is the world’s third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States in absolute terms, although its per-capita emissions remain moderate.
How does the CCTS compliance mechanism work?
The GHG emission goals were part of the compliance mechanism under the CCTS, which was notified on June 28, 2023.
Under the scheme, mandatory targets were proposed for nine hard-to-abate industrial sectors, using FY24 emissions as the baseline, under the Energy Conservation Act, 2001, with an option to add more sectors along the way, according to a BEE document.