India resumes wheat exports after 4 years, but high prices may curb demand

Indian traders have begun exporting wheat for the first time in four years, as ample stocks, higher global prices and firmer ​freight rates have opened a window for them to make small shipments ​to buyers in Asia and the West Asia, trade sources said.

Consumer goods conglomerate ITC has ‌started loading 22,000 metric tons of wheat at the western port of Kandla for shipment to the United Arab Emirates, sources said, declining to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

ITC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

India, the world's largest wheat producer after China, has allowed exports of the grain this year, lifting a ban on overseas sales imposed in 2022.

New Delhi extended curbs in 2023 and 2024 after extreme heat shrivelled crops and depleted stocks, pushing domestic prices to record highs and fuelling speculation it might need to import wheat for the first time since 2017. Last year's favourable weather led to a robust harvest, ‌quashing speculation about imports, helping the government rebuild depleted reserves and giving it the confidence to allow exports. Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government allowed traders to export 2.5 million tons of wheat, before permitting another 2.5 million tons late last month for shipments. Despite the permission to export, lower global prices and higher Indian rates dissuaded traders from signing export deals.

But the Iran conflict has pushed up freight costs and some buyers who need immediate shipments have turned to India, the trade sources said. The ​deal to export 22,000 tons of wheat to the United Arab Emirates was signed at around $275 per ton free ‌on board, sources said. Despite the first export deal in four years, India is unlikely to see a surge in wheat exports, as domestic prices have risen in recent days because of crop ​damage, making ‌Indian wheat more expensive than rival supplies from Australia or the Black Sea region. Australian and Black Sea supplies ‌are priced at around $290-$300 per ton, including cost, insurance and freight, leaving Indian wheat at least $20 a ton more expensive in global markets.