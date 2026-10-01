CEA flags short-term savings habit as key hurdle to pension coverage

India’s growing appetite for equities and mutual funds has not yet translated into a comparable shift towards long-term retirement savings, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said on Thursday, flagging the country’s short-term savings behaviour as a key challenge to ensuring financial security in old age.

“The Indian saver has shown a willingness to accept market risk—or so we would like to believe. What the saver has not yet done at scale is to commit savings for a longer tenure,” Nageswaran said at the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority’s (PFRDA’s) NPS Divas 2026.

“That is a different decision, because in general Indians do not optimise for the long term.”

The CEA said India’s ageing population made it imperative for households to accumulate savings over longer tenures, while financial markets would need to channel these savings into productive, long-duration investments. According to the Economic Survey 2025-26 (FY26), the share of equity and mutual funds in the annual financial savings of Indian households rose from around 2 per cent in FY12 to 12-15 per cent in FY25. Over the same period, the share of bank deposits declined from more than 58 per cent to around 35 per cent. Monthly inflows into systematic investment plans also rose sharply, from less than ₹4,000 crore in FY17 to more than ₹28,000 crore in the first eight months of FY26.

However, the share of pension and insurance assets in household savings remained unchanged between FY19 and FY24, Nageswaran said. India’s total pension assets are around 17 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), compared with at least 80 per cent in Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) economies. To increase India’s pension coverage, financial sector institutions also need to build greater trust among pension subscribers, Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Lohiya said at the same event. He stressed that pension savings should not be treated like regular investment products. “Pension funds need to keep in mind that these are not investments like any other financial product, given that they are intended to provide income and financial security after retirement,” Lohiya said.

The pension system also needs to examine how much flexibility can be provided to subscribers in contribution-based schemes, including mechanisms to remind people to make their contributions, he added. Nageswaran said India’s demographic transition would make retirement planning increasingly important. Citing the India Ageing Report 2023 of the United Nations Population Fund, he said the share of Indians aged 60 and above was 10.1 per cent in 2021 and was projected to rise to 15 per cent by 2036 and 28 per cent by 2050. By 2050, India could have around 34.7 crore people aged 60 and above, he said. A person reaching 60 can currently expect to live another 18.4 years on average, while the corresponding figure for women is 19.6 years, according to the Sample Registration System.