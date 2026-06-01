India's April industrial output grows 4.9% in first print of revised series

India's industrial production expanded 4.9 per cent year-on-year in April 2026, according to the first official reading under the revised Index of Industrial Production (IIP) series, which uses 2022-23 as the base year, released on Monday.

The growth was led by the manufacturing sector, which recorded a 6.2 per cent increase from a year earlier, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The quick estimate of the IIP stood at 118.9 in April 2026, up from 113.1 in the corresponding month last year.

Among the major sectors, the manufacturing index rose to 119.3 in April 2026 from 112.3 a year earlier, registering growth of 6.2 per cent. The electricity and gas supply index increased to 125.5 from 119.6, while the water supply, sewerage and waste management index climbed to 146.1 from 137.1.

Mining and quarrying was the only major segment to contract, with its index declining to 104.6 from 110.2 in April 2025. MoSPI said 17 of the 23 manufacturing industry groups registered positive growth in April. The largest contributors to manufacturing growth were motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers, electrical equipment, and machinery and equipment. Under the use-based classification, capital goods output grew 16 per cent year-on-year, while intermediate goods production increased 7.7 per cent. Infrastructure and construction goods rose 7.1 per cent, consumer durables expanded 4.3 per cent, and consumer non-durables recorded growth of 2.8 per cent. Primary goods output increased 0.8 per cent.

The April release marks the first publication of industrial output data under the revised IIP series, with the base year updated from 2011-12 to 2022-23. The new series expands coverage to include gas supply, water supply, sewerage, and waste management activities, while introducing a revised item basket and updated weighting structure. It also provides separate indices for electricity generation from renewable and non-renewable sources, as well as for fuel minerals, metallic minerals, and non-metallic minerals. According to the ministry, the revised series covers 463 item groups compared with 407 in the previous series and incorporates additional industrial products while removing items that are no longer widely produced.