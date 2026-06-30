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India's April-May fiscal deficit at 9.6% of 2026-27 target: Govt data

India has set the fiscal deficit target for 2026-27 at 4.3% of GDP, or ₹16.96 trillion

Fiscal deficit
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Reuters New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 4:46 PM IST
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India's fiscal deficit in April-May stood at Rs 1.62 trillion ($17.11 billion), or 9.6 per cent of the Budget estimate for the financial year ending March 31, 2027, government data showed on Tuesday. 
The fiscal deficit in the corresponding period of the previous financial year stood at Rs 131.6 billion.  The government has set a fiscal deficit target of 4.3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), or Rs 16.96 trillion, for FY27.  Net tax receipts stood at Rs 3.5 trillion, unchanged from the corresponding period a year earlier.  Non-tax revenue was Rs 3.5 trillion, compared with Rs 3.6 trillion in the same period last year.  Total government expenditure rose to Rs 8.8 trillion from Rs 7.5 trillion a year earlier.  Capital expenditure, or spending on physical infrastructure, increased to Rs 2.5 trillion from Rs 2.2 trillion in the corresponding period last year. 
 
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Topics :Fiscal DeficitFiscal PolicyIndian Economy

First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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