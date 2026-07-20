India's core infra sectors' output rises to five-month high of 5% in June

Production growth of nine core infrastructure sectors rose to a five-month high of 5 per cent in June, helped by higher output of cement, electricity and iron ore.

The core sectors had grown 1.1 per cent in June 2025 and 3.2 per cent in May 2026.

The data, released on Monday, has been issued under a new base year of 2022-23, replacing the earlier base year of 2011-12. The government has also added iron ore to the index, increasing the number of core sectors to nine.

The revision is significant because the core-sector index is used as a high-frequency indicator of infrastructure and industrial activity. A new base year is meant to better reflect the current structure of production, while the inclusion of iron ore broadens the coverage of the index.

What drove June growth According to official data, production of cement and electricity rose by 9.8 per cent each in June. Iron ore, which has been included in the index under the new series, jumped by 43.9 per cent during the month. The gains in these segments helped offset contraction in crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and fertiliser, where production declined during the month. The June print marks an improvement over May and indicates firmer momentum at the end of the first quarter of the financial year. April-June performance During April-June 2026-27, the key sectors expanded by 3.6 per cent, compared with 1 per cent in the same period last year.