India's core sector growth slows to seven-month low of 0.5% in May

Growth in India's eight core sectors slowed to a seven-month low of 0.5 per cent in May 2026, weighed down by sharp contractions in coal and the petroleum complex amid the disruptions caused by the West Asia crisis, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday. Coal output contracted 9.3 per cent in May, marking a 10-month low, while growth in petroleum refinery products slumped to a 42- month low of -8.7 per cent.

The headline reading marks the slowest expansion in the Index of Eight Core Industries since October 2025, when output had contracted 0.1 per cent.

According to Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda , the lower growth number on a low base can be attributed more to the decline in production in the petro-based sector. “Crude oil, natural gas, and refinery products all registered a decline in production. This can be attributed more to higher imports of crude and softening prices in the international market. In the case of natural gas, with supply chains being addressed, domestic production tended to fall. Lower exports of petro products also contributed to the decline in production,” he reckoned. Five of the eight sectors registered a decline in production during the month, with only steel, cement and electricity remaining in positive territory.