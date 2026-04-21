India's crude import bill falls 5% in March as West Asia hits volumes

In addition to crude oil, India imports liquefied natural gas (LNG) and petroleum products such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), while exporting refined products such as diesel and petrol. The net oil and gas import bill also declined to $11 billion in March from $11.3 billion a year earlier.
Amid an LPG shortage, India’s natural gas consumption rose 7 per cent to 5,727 million standard cubic metres (mscm) in March from 5,345 mscm in the same period last year. The government has been promoting natural gas usage to ensure the availability of cooking fuel in the country.