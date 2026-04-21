India's crude import bill falls 5% in March as West Asia hits volumes

For the full financial year 2025-26, India’s crude oil import bill stood at $121.8 billion, down from $137.2 billion in 2024-25.

The Indian basket crude price averaged $113.49 per barrel in March, sharply higher than $72.47 per barrel in March 2025 and $69.01 per barrel in February 2026.

India’s petroleum products exports also fell 24.5 per cent Y-o-Y in March to 4.6 mt from 6.1 mt a year earlier. This decline follows the government’s imposition of export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to ensure adequate domestic availability. Currently, the export levy stands at ₹55.50 per litre on diesel and ₹42 per litre on ATF.