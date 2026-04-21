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India's crude import bill falls 5% in March as West Asia hits volumes

Crude import bill declines despite higher prices as supply disruptions from West Asia reduce volumes, while petroleum exports and net oil imports also fall

Crude Oil, oil imports, Oil tankers
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India’s crude oil import bill fell to $121.8 billion for the full financial year 2025–26, compared to $137.2 billion in 2024–25.
Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 9:26 PM IST
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India’s crude oil import bill fell 4.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $11.7 billion in March, driven by a sharp decline in volumes amid supply disruptions from West Asia, according to oil ministry data. 
Crude oil import volumes declined 17 per cent Y-o-Y in March to 18.9 million tonnes (mt), compared with 22.8 mt in the same month last year, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC). 
India’s energy supplies from West Asian countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait and Qatar have remained disrupted since the US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran in late February, which eventually led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. 
For the full financial year 2025-26, India’s crude oil import bill stood at $121.8 billion, down from $137.2 billion in 2024-25. 
The Indian basket crude price averaged $113.49 per barrel in March, sharply higher than $72.47 per barrel in March 2025 and $69.01 per barrel in February 2026. 
India’s petroleum products exports also fell 24.5 per cent Y-o-Y in March to 4.6 mt from 6.1 mt a year earlier. This decline follows the government’s imposition of export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to ensure adequate domestic availability. Currently, the export levy stands at ₹55.50 per litre on diesel and ₹42 per litre on ATF. 
In addition to crude oil, India imports liquefied natural gas (LNG) and petroleum products such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), while exporting refined products such as diesel and petrol. The net oil and gas import bill also declined to $11 billion in March from $11.3 billion a year earlier. 
Amid an LPG shortage, India’s natural gas consumption rose 7 per cent to 5,727 million standard cubic metres (mscm) in March from 5,345 mscm in the same period last year. The government has been promoting natural gas usage to ensure the availability of cooking fuel in the country.

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Topics :crude oil supplyWest AsiaCrude Oil

First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 8:06 PM IST

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