India's current account deficit narrows to $5.2 billion in August: RBI data

India's current account deficit (CAD) narrowed to $5.2 billion in August from $6.1 billion a year ago, as a lower merchandise trade deficit and higher net services receipts offset a widening deficit in the income account, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday. The current account deficit widened, though, in the April-August period.

Moreover, the balance of payments recorded a surplus of $45.4 billion in August, compared with a deficit of $5.6 billion a year ago, after steps were announced to attract foreign capital.

However, external commercial borrowings (ECBs) recorded a sharp net outflow of $22.4 billion in August, against a net outflow of $0.1 billion a year ago. Net ECBs to India recorded an inflow of $1.6 billion, compared with an outflow of $0.6 billion a year ago, while ECBs by India recorded a net outflow of $23.9 billion, against a net inflow of $0.4 billion in August 2025.

For April-August, net ECBs recorded an outflow of $28.3 billion, compared with an inflow of $6.7 billion in the year-ago period. The merchandise trade deficit narrowed to $26.6 billion in August from $27.6 billion a year ago, as exports rose faster than imports. Merchandise exports increased to $44.7 billion from $35.1 billion, while imports rose to $71.3 billion from $62.7 billion. Net services receipts rose to $16.5 billion from $15.6 billion in August 2025. Services exports increased to $35.5 billion from $31.2 billion, while imports rose to $18.9 billion from $15.6 billion. Net transfers, which include remittances from Indians working abroad, rose to $12.8 billion from $12.2 billion a year ago. However, the net deficit in the income account widened to $8 billion from $6.3 billion.

For April-August of 2026-27, the CAD widened to $18.3 billion from $12.8 billion in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, as the merchandise trade deficit expanded to $146 billion from $124.7 billion. Net services receipts rose to $85.8 billion from $79.9 billion, while net transfers increased to $66.8 billion from $55.6 billion. The capital account recorded a net inflow of $50.6 billion in August, against an inflow of $0.5 billion a year ago, led by banking capital. Net banking capital recorded inflows of $64.7 billion, compared with outflows of $4.7 billion in August 2025, with net non-resident Indian (NRI) deposits at $83 billion against $1 billion a year ago.

Net foreign direct investment (FDI) recorded an inflow of $3.3 billion, compared with an outflow of $0.1 billion a year ago. Portfolio investment recorded an inflow of $1.7 billion, against an outflow of $2.6 billion in August 2025. With the capital account inflow far exceeding the current account deficit, the overall balance of payments recorded a surplus of $45.4 billion in August, compared with a deficit of $5.6 billion in the year-ago period. For April-August, the overall balance stood at a surplus of $58 billion, against a deficit of $0.8 billion a year ago. "India's merchandise exports expanded by over 20% for the second consecutive month in September 2026, even as growth in such imports cooled to 6-month low of 8.0%, amid a sharp contraction in gold imports. This contained the merchandise trade deficit at $30.2 billion in the month, lower than the $33 billion seen in September 2025, albeit largely in line with the levels seen during 5M FY2027,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at Icra.