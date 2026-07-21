India's digital trade dilemma deepens after WTO duty moratorium lapses

With the moratorium having lapsed, attention is shifting to the plurilateral Joint Statement Initiative (JSI) on Electronic Commerce, which is increasingly emerging as the principal forum for framing global digital trade rules. The initiative, which began in 2019, now has 91 WTO members accounting for about 90 per cent of global trade and concluded negotiations on a stabilised text for the WTO E-Commerce Agreement last year. However, the agreement itself stops short of defining the scope of electronic transmissions, instead referring broadly to "all commerce carried out by electronic means".