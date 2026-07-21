India's digital trade dilemma deepens after WTO duty moratorium lapses

The WTO members placed the moratorium for two years in 1998, and extended it every two years for a similar period of time.
“There was little rationale behind the two-year extension,” Aggarwal said. “When you look at the investment cycle and product development roadmap, perhaps a six-year timeline is more suitable, it gives much better clarity for investment decisions.”
The uncertainty also comes at a time when India has emerged as a major global hub for global capability centres (GCCs), particularly in sectors such as information technology, digital services, finance, research and development, and e-commerce support services. India currently hosts more than 2,100 GCCs, generating an estimated revenue of nearly $100 billion, with major multinational corporations, including e-commerce and fintech firms, establishing large-scale technology and innovation operations in the country.