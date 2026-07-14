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India's duty-free steel exports to UK likely to be around $1 bn annually

A higher tariff-rate quota secured under the India-UK trade pact is expected to lift India's annual duty-free steel exports to the UK to around $1 billion

UK INDIA, INDIA UK TRADE, TRADE INDIA UK
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The government official quoted above said the secured quota can help India export duty-free steel worth around $1 billion to the UK annually
Krity Ambey New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 7:33 PM IST
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India's annual duty-free steel exports to the UK are expected to be around $1 billion, a government official said on Tuesday, after New Delhi secured a higher quota in negotiations under the free trade agreement ahead of London's implementation of steel safeguard measures on July 1.
 
India’s steel exports to the UK were around $900 million in FY26.
 
“In the case of India, because this (safeguard measures announcement by the UK) came when we were in the process of operationalising the agreement, we have also negotiated this,” Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said at a press briefing. “As part of the negotiations, India’s quota for steel is comparatively higher than that of other trading partners,” he added.
 
Under the UK’s safeguard measures, exports of steel beyond the specified quota will attract a duty of 50 per cent.
 
India’s steel exports worth around $200 million were beyond the quota, which has been secured by New Delhi under the tariff-rate quota (TRQ) mechanism, Agrawal said. “The quota that we have received under the TRQ mechanism is worth around $350 million. And then there is a residual quota also where our companies can compete and have a larger market share,” Agrawal said.
 
The government official quoted above said the secured quota can help India export duty-free steel worth around $1 billion to the UK annually.
 
India’s Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) will take effect on Wednesday following considerable ebb and flow due to hurdles in implementation after the UK announced steel safeguard measures. Both sides held several rounds of discussions, including a visit to New Delhi by the UK’s Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle in June to iron out the sticking points and implement the deal.
 
To compensate for the steel safeguard measures, India has also secured an increased exemption period of five years under the complementary Double Contribution Convention (DCC) with the UK, according to Agrawal.
 
Under the DCC, which will also take effect on Wednesday, the UK will exempt Indian intra-corporate transferees and their employers from paying social security contributions for five years. Earlier, the agreed exemption period was three years.
 
Another sticking point between the two sides was the UK’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which will take effect next year. However, New Delhi has not secured any resolution on that.
 
“As far as other things are concerned, CBAM is a regulation which is under works; it has not yet come to fruition,” Agrawal said while responding to a question seeking clarity on a CBAM-related resolution.
 
Overall, under the trade deal, the UK has offered tariff liberalisation on 99 per cent of tariff lines, while India has agreed to open 89.5 per cent of its tariff lines.
 
India is expected to gain improved access to the UK market for labour-intensive exports such as textiles, garments, footwear, carpets, seafood, automobiles, and certain agricultural products. The UK, in turn, will secure wider access to India’s large and protected market, including automobiles, alcoholic beverages, industrial goods, and government procurement.
 
   

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Topics :India-UK Free TradeSteel exportsCETA

First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 7:33 PM IST

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