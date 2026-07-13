India's exports rise 15.5% in June, trade deficit widens to $30.43 bn
During April-June this fiscal, exports increased 15.92 per cent to $129.32 billion, while imports rose 19.89 per cent to USD 216.18 billion.
During April-June this fiscal, exports increased 15.92 per cent to $129.32 billion, while imports rose 19.89 per cent to USD 216.18 billion.
India's exports rose by 15.5 per cent to $40.41 billion in June, even as the trade deficit widened to $30.43 billion.
Imports in June went up by about 31 per cent to $70.84 billion.
During April-June this fiscal, exports increased 15.92 per cent to $129.32 billion, while imports rose 19.89 per cent to $216.18 billion.
Gold imports in the first quarter of this fiscal year rose to $ 11.01 billion from $7.49 billion in April-June last year.
India's exports to West Asian countries rose 7.29 per cent to $5 billion in June, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said in a press briefing on trade data.
Agarwal attributed the increase in the country's inbound shipments to higher imports of crude oil, electronics, machinery, and precious metals.
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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 3:23 PM IST