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Home / Economy / News / India's exports rise 19.63% to $44.24 bn in July, trade deficit widens

India's exports rise 19.63% to $44.24 bn in July, trade deficit widens

During April-July this fiscal, exports jumped 17.04 per cent to $173.78 billion, and imports climbed 19.27 per cent to $292.38 billion

Trade, ports, export
ndia's exports to West Asian countries rose 8.62 per cent to $5.7 billion in July.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 2:47 PM IST
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India's exports increased by 19.63 per cent to $44.24 billion in July, even as the trade deficit widened to $31.98 billion.

Imports rose by about 17.52 per cent to $76.22 billion in July.

During April-July this fiscal, exports jumped 17.04 per cent to $173.78 billion, and imports climbed 19.27 per cent to $292.38 billion.

India's exports to West Asian countries rose 8.62 per cent to $5.7 billion in July, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said in a press briefing on trade data.

Agarwal attributed the increase in the country's outbound shipments to higher exports of petroleum products, electronics, engineering and marine goods.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Indian exportsIndian exportTrade exports

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 2:47 PM IST

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