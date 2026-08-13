India's exports rise 19.63% to $44.24 bn in July, trade deficit widens

India's exports increased by 19.63 per cent to $44.24 billion in July, even as the trade deficit widened to $31.98 billion.

Imports rose by about 17.52 per cent to $76.22 billion in July.

During April-July this fiscal, exports jumped 17.04 per cent to $173.78 billion, and imports climbed 19.27 per cent to $292.38 billion.

India's exports to West Asian countries rose 8.62 per cent to $5.7 billion in July, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said in a press briefing on trade data.

Agarwal attributed the increase in the country's outbound shipments to higher exports of petroleum products, electronics, engineering and marine goods.