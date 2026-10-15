Home / Economy / News / India's exports rise 23% to $44.4 bn in September, trade deficit narrows

India's exports rise 23% to $44.4 bn in September, trade deficit narrows

Imports grew 8% to $74.61 billion in September, while exports during April-September rose 18.51% to $259.89 billion, government data showed

trade, india trade policy
Exports are maintaining their growth trend, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said in a press briefing on trade data
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 2:47 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

India's exports increased by 23 per cent to $44.4 billion in September, and the trade deficit narrowed to $30.21 billion, government data released on Thursday said.

The country's imports rose by 8 per cent to $74.61 billion in September.

India's trade deficit in September 2025 stood at $33 billion.

During April-September this fiscal year, exports jumped 18.51 per cent to $259.89 billion, and imports climbed 16.31 per cent to $437.53 billion.

Exports are maintaining their growth trend, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said in a press briefing on trade data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US trade pact to be operationalised once India gets competitive edge: Goyal

Net direct tax collection grows 13% to ₹13.38 trillion till October 14

States must assess resource needs before approving data centres: NITI Aayog

Premium

Repatriation and overseas bets drain India's record gross FDI inflows

Wholesale inflation hits series high of 11.39% in September on broad rise

Topics :trade deficitIndia exportsIndia trade deficitSeptember trade deficitTrade exports

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayIDBI Bank ShareWhy is Market Rising Today?Q2 Results TodayJio IPO GMPHDB Financial sharesPM Kisan 24th instalment Date

First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 2:47 PM IST

Next Story