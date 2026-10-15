India's exports rise 23% to $44.4 bn in September, trade deficit narrows
Imports grew 8% to $74.61 billion in September, while exports during April-September rose 18.51% to $259.89 billion, government data showed
Imports grew 8% to $74.61 billion in September, while exports during April-September rose 18.51% to $259.89 billion, government data showed
India's exports increased by 23 per cent to $44.4 billion in September, and the trade deficit narrowed to $30.21 billion, government data released on Thursday said.
The country's imports rose by 8 per cent to $74.61 billion in September.
India's trade deficit in September 2025 stood at $33 billion.
During April-September this fiscal year, exports jumped 18.51 per cent to $259.89 billion, and imports climbed 16.31 per cent to $437.53 billion.
Exports are maintaining their growth trend, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said in a press briefing on trade data.
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First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 2:47 PM IST