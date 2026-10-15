India's exports rise 23% to $44.4 bn in September, trade deficit narrows

India's exports increased by 23 per cent to $44.4 billion in September, and the trade deficit narrowed to $30.21 billion, government data released on Thursday said.

The country's imports rose by 8 per cent to $74.61 billion in September.

India's trade deficit in September 2025 stood at $33 billion.

During April-September this fiscal year, exports jumped 18.51 per cent to $259.89 billion, and imports climbed 16.31 per cent to $437.53 billion.

Exports are maintaining their growth trend, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said in a press briefing on trade data.