India's exports to US rise 21.83% in Aug; shipments to China jump 52.35%

India's exports to the US increased by 21.83 per cent to USD 8.4 billion and to China by 52.35 per cent to USD 1.9 billion in August compared to the year-ago period, the Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday.

Imports from these countries have also recorded healthy growth during the month under review.

The inbound shipments rose 17 per cent to USD 12.77 billion from China and by 65.78 per cent to USD 5.97 billion from the US, according to the ministry's data.

During April-August 2026-27, the country's merchandise exports to the US grew 6.17 per cent to USD 42.8 billion, while imports increased 29.6 per cent to USD 28 billion.

Similarly, the shipments to China rose 38.71 per cent to USD 9.64 billion, while imports increased 27 per cent to USD 65.5 billion. India and the US are negotiating a trade pact. The US has imposed an additional 10 per cent tariff on India from July 24. According to data, exports to Singapore grew 160.96 per cent year-on-year during the last month to USD 1.9 billion. During the first five months of this fiscal year, exports jumped 96.56 per cent to USD 9.5 billion. India has also recorded positive export growth to Germany, South Africa, Tanzania, Australia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Italy during the reporting period.