India's FDI paradox: Record gross inflows run into investor exits

India just had its strongest quarter for foreign investments in 15 years. Gross foreign direct investment (FDI) hit $30.66 billion in April-June, edging past the previous high of $29.53 billion set in July-September 2020. Yet despite this surge in gross inflows, the capital that actually stayed back in the economy — net FDI — failed to keep pace. Two forces explain the gap: Higher repatriation by foreign investors, and rising outbound investment by Indian companies. Understanding this matters at a time when countries are competing to attract capital that can move in and out quickly.