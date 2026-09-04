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Home / Economy / News / India's FDI paradox: Record gross inflows run into investor exits

India's FDI paradox: Record gross inflows run into investor exits

Repatriation and Indian companies sending funds abroad consume much of the capital coming into the country

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The RBI’s monthly bulletin for August points to a notable overlap between the sources of India’s inward FDI and its outward investment destinations
Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 12:01 PM IST
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India just had its strongest quarter for foreign investments in 15 years. Gross foreign direct investment (FDI) hit $30.66 billion in April-June, edging past the previous high of $29.53 billion set in July-September 2020. Yet despite this surge in gross inflows, the capital that actually stayed back in the economy — net FDI — failed to keep pace. Two forces explain the gap: Higher repatriation by foreign investors, and rising outbound investment by Indian companies. Understanding this matters at a time when countries are competing to attract capital that can move in and out quickly.
 
Net FDI stood at $7.84 billion in the April-June quarter, barely 25 per cent of gross inflows. Repatriation accounted for $13.42 billion, the fifth-highest quarterly figure for such withdrawals by foreign investors on record since 2011. Outward FDI, where Indian companies sent funds abroad to build or acquire assets, added another $9.41 billion. Together, these two outflows consumed nearly three-fourths of the capital that came into the country.
 
The bigger concern is repatriation. Between 2011 and 2015, repatriation absorbed roughly a fifth of gross inflows on average. Over the past five years, that share has often touched half of gross inflows, sometimes exceeding it. In the latest quarter, it stood at close to 43 per cent.
 
Since 2011, quarterly net FDI has turned negative five times — the first in April-June 2020 during Covid-19 and the rest in years following the pandemic.
 
Sanjay Malhotra, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has described the rise in repatriation as a sign of a “mature market,” where foreign investors can enter and exit with relative ease. However, that does not explain why outward investment by Indian companies has grown. 
 
According to the United Nations’ World Investment Report 2026, India rose two places to become the world’s 11th-largest recipient of FDI in 2025, with inflows surging 44 per cent to $38.89 billion from $27.09 billion in 2024, when it ranked 13th. Between 2019 and 2022, the country ranked 8th.
 
Outward FDI rose 47 per cent in 2025, to $35.66 billion from $24.26 billion the year before. That lifted India two places to 18th among the world’s major home economies for outward investment. 
 
Mauritius, once the single largest source of FDI in India, accounting for nearly half of all inflows in FY11, has declined to just over 11 per cent in FY26. Singapore has taken its place and is now the source of more than a third of FDI in India.
 
The United States’ share in inflows to India crossed 20 per cent in FY21 and then declined steadily for several years. The April-June quarter saw an improvement, though it has yet to reach that earlier high. 
 
The RBI’s monthly bulletin for August points to a notable overlap between the sources of India’s inward FDI and its outward investment destinations. Singapore, Mauritius and the United States top both sides.
 
The breakdown by sector tells a different story. Manufacturing draws the largest share of FDI, followed by electricity and other energy generation, computer services, and communication services. Outward investment is concentrated mostly in financial, insurance and business services, followed by manufacturing.
 
RBI Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta has said gross FDI could cross $100 billion in FY27. But the gains would show up in the country’s economy only if reinvested earnings grew faster and repatriation slowed.
 
   

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Topics :FDIBS Number WiseFDI outflowFDI inflowsFDI in IndiaForeign Direct Investment FDIforeign direct investments

First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 12:00 PM IST

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