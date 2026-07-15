India's female unemployment rate rises to 15-month high of 5.9% in June

“On a year-on-year basis, the urban UR declined from 7.1 per cent in June 2025 to 6.6 per cent in June 2026, a reduction of 0.5 percentage points. The overall UR and rural UR remained broadly stable over the same period,” the NSO noted.

Under the current weekly status (CWS) survey framework, the activity status is based on the reference period of the seven days preceding the survey date. According to this approach, a person is considered unemployed in a week if he/she did not work even for one hour on any day during the reference week, but sought work, or was available for it, for at least one hour on any day during the reference week.