India's first hydrogen train to begin ops on Haryana's Jind-Sonepat route

India will launch its first hydrogen train in Haryana on Friday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off the train from Jind station on the Jind-Sonepat route of the Indian Railways.

Modi will also make several stops in Haryana and Punjab to inaugurate and dedicate to the nation projects worth about Rs 25,000 crore, spanning railways, roads, healthcare and education, a government statement said.

The hydrogen train marks India's entry into emerging mobility technology. The national transporter's in-house research and certification agency — Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) — formulated the technical specifications and led the design approval process.

The trainset has been integrated by Medha Servo Drives, which also manufactured the initial batches of Vande Bharat trains rolled out in India, while the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai contributed to the train's theme and exterior design. The project is close to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's heart. He has been committed to running these trains at least on heritage routes, even amid expert opinion that the technology is costly and may not see the light of day as a cost-effective mainstream rail option. The train is powered by hydrogen fuel-cell technology, which converts hydrogen into electricity to propel the train. The process produces only water vapour as a by-product, resulting in zero carbon emissions during operation, the railways said.

"Most hydrogen passenger trains currently operating globally comprise only two or three coaches and are primarily deployed on short regional routes. In contrast, the Indian Railways trainset has been configured as a 10-coach passenger train with a capacity of around 2,600 passengers, demonstrating the scalability of hydrogen-powered rail transport for high-capacity passenger operations," the national transporter said. The train consists of two Hydrogen Driving Power Cars (DPCs) and eight Trailer Coaches (TCs). Each DPC houses fuel cells, lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries and hydrogen storage cylinders that work together to provide traction power. The two power cars, one at each end, produce 1,200 kW (1,600 hp) of power per DPC, together enough to propel the entire train at speeds of up to 110 kmph.

While the train is aimed initially at heritage routes, it will run on the 89-km Jind-Sonepat section for now, as the refuelling station is in Jind. At the Jind facility, hydrogen is produced on site through electrolysis and then stored safely in dedicated storage tanks. The hydrogen is then compressed to 500 bar, enabling a larger quantity to be stored in a smaller volume. Finally, it is dispensed through two independent hydrogen dispensers at a regulated pressure of 350 bar, allowing both Hydrogen Driving Power Cars to be refuelled simultaneously and reducing turnaround time. Officials said the brass wanted the refuelling facility close to Delhi during this crucial stage of establishing operational viability.

The facility stores nearly 3,000 kg of hydrogen at a time, sufficient to support regular operations of the trainset, and its storage and supply system has been approved by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO). Compared with diesel trains, they eliminate tailpipe emissions, lower dependence on fossil fuels and fossil fuel imports, and operate with significantly less noise, the railways said. "Of course the technology is costly, but we need to be at the forefront of emerging technologies in railways. The idea is to run on heritage routes first, but it is likely to become competitive cost-wise once a certain scale is achieved. Criticism on cost will be short-lived," a senior government official told Business Standard.

According to the railways, due care has been taken in testing as hydrogen is flammable. "The hydrogen ecosystem has been designed in accordance with internationally accepted standards, including NFPA-2 and the ISO 19880 Series, while also complying with the statutory requirements of PESO," the railways said. Before commissioning, the entire system also underwent an independent third-party safety assessment by TÜV SÜD, Germany, one of the world's leading technical inspection and certification agencies. Modi will also inaugurate national highway projects worth Rs 12,740 crore in Jind, including dedicating a 157-km stretch of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, developed at a cost of Rs 9,680 crore.