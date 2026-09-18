India's foreign exchange reserves fall $4.9 billion to $780.8 billion

India’s foreign exchange reserves declined $4.9 billion to $780.8 billion in the week ended September 11, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday. This was the first decline in reserves after 10 consecutive weeks of increases.

The fall came a week after reserves posted their biggest-ever weekly increase of $44.9 billion, taking them to a record $785.7 billion, following strong foreign currency inflows under the RBI’s concessional swap window.

Foreign currency assets, the largest component of reserves, declined $2.4 billion to $645.8 billion during the week. Gold reserves fell $2.6 billion to $111.2 billion.

Special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund rose marginally by $39 million to $18.8 billion, while India’s reserve position with the IMF increased $60 million to $4.9 billion.

The latest decline follows the mobilisation of $136.4 billion in foreign currency inflows under the RBI’s special swap measures by August 31. The FCNR(B) deposit window closed on August 31, while external commercial borrowings and overseas foreign currency bonds remain eligible under the facility until December 31. Banks can avail themselves of the swap facility for deposits already contracted until September 11. “The RBI bought $1.2 billion. The rest of the fall, I think, is revaluation loss. If I look at the breakdown of FX reserves, there is a fall in gold. There would be revaluation loss even in the foreign currency assets, likely due to dollar strength. That happened during that week, and a rise in US yields. Both could have contributed.