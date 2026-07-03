India's foreign exchange reserves fall to 15-month low of $666.93 billion

India's foreign exchange reserves declined to a 15-month low of $666.93 billion during the week ended June 27, the lowest since the week ended March 28, 2025, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The total reserves fell by $5.65 billion due to a decline in gold reserves, which fell by $5.39 billion to $102.54 billion during the reported week. Foreign currency assets, the largest component of the reserves, also fell by $150 million to $541.07 billion.

Gold prices fell by 1.61 per cent to $4,088 per ounce during the reported week.