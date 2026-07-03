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India's foreign exchange reserves fall to 15-month low of $666.93 billion

India's foreign exchange reserves declined by $5.65 billion to a 15-month low of $666.93 billion in the week ended June 27, mainly due to a sharp fall in gold reserves

foreign exchange reserves, foreign exchange, dollar
The foreign exchange reserves had hit a record high of $728.49 billion in the week ended February 28 this year
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 7:37 PM IST
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India's foreign exchange reserves declined to a 15-month low of $666.93 billion during the week ended June 27, the lowest since the week ended March 28, 2025, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
The total reserves fell by $5.65 billion due to a decline in gold reserves, which fell by $5.39 billion to $102.54 billion during the reported week. Foreign currency assets, the largest component of the reserves, also fell by $150 million to $541.07 billion.
 
Gold prices fell by 1.61 per cent to $4,088 per ounce during the reported week.
 
The foreign exchange reserves had hit a record high of $728.49 billion in the week ended February 28 this year. Since then, total reserves have declined by around $62 billion.
 
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $89 million to $18.56 billion during the week. India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also declined by $21 million to $4.77 billion.
 
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Topics :India's Forex reservesRBIForeign exchange reserves

First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 7:37 PM IST

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