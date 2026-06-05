India's foreign exchange reserves up by $938 mn to $682 bn, says RBI

India's forex reserve jumped by USD 938 million to USD 682.321 billion during the week ended May 28, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the kitty dropped USD 7.511 billion to USD 681.384 billion.

The kitty had expanded to an all-time high of USD 728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year before the onset of the Middle East conflict which led to several weeks of a drop as the rupee came under pressure and the RBI had to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also made multiple public appeals starting May 11 to countrymen to conserve forex by cutting down on foreign travel, limiting fuel use and refraining from gold buys for a year.