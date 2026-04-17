Home / Economy / News / India's forex kitty jumps $3.8 billion to reclaim $700-billion mark

India's forex kitty jumps $3.8 billion to reclaim $700-billion mark

In the previous reporting week ended April 3, the overall reserves had jumped $9.063 billion to $697.121 billion

forex cash dollar deposit
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 5:37 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

India's forex reserves jumped $3.825 billion to $700.946 billion during the week ended April 10, says RBI.

In the previous reporting week ended April 3, the overall reserves had jumped $9.063 billion to $697.121 billion.

The kitty had expanded to an all-time high of $728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year, before the onset of the Middle East conflict which led to several weeks of a drop as the rupee came under pressure and the RBI had to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.

For the week ended April 10, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $3.127 billion to $555.983 billion, the central bank's data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of gold reserves increased by $601 million to $121.343 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up $56 million to $18.763 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up $41 million to $4.857 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India spreads LNG supply basket to Africa, barred Russian projects

Electricity consumption sees slowest growth in years on cooler weather

Refiners likely used yuan through ICICI Bank for payment of Iranian oil

Premium

India's marine products exports up, rice down in FY26: Trade data

Premium

West Asia conflict: US waiver ends, India to keep Russia oil tap open

Topics :Forex Foreign exchange reservesRBI

First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story