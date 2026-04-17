India's forex kitty jumps $3.8 billion to reclaim $700-billion mark
In the previous reporting week ended April 3, the overall reserves had jumped $9.063 billion to $697.121 billion
In the previous reporting week ended April 3, the overall reserves had jumped $9.063 billion to $697.121 billion
India's forex reserves jumped $3.825 billion to $700.946 billion during the week ended April 10, says RBI.
In the previous reporting week ended April 3, the overall reserves had jumped $9.063 billion to $697.121 billion.
The kitty had expanded to an all-time high of $728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year, before the onset of the Middle East conflict which led to several weeks of a drop as the rupee came under pressure and the RBI had to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.
For the week ended April 10, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $3.127 billion to $555.983 billion, the central bank's data showed.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Value of gold reserves increased by $601 million to $121.343 billion during the week, the RBI said.
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up $56 million to $18.763 billion, the apex bank said.
India's reserve position with the IMF was up $41 million to $4.857 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.
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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 5:36 PM IST